Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
WBD Says 'Will Review' Paramount's $30 Per Share Amended Offer

2026-02-10 03:19:02
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) on Tuesday confirmed that it has received an amended, unsolicited tender offer from Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of WBD common stock. 

Earlier in the day Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) on Monday enhanced its $30 per share all-cash bid for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

WBD said that it will review the amended tender offer and advise its stockholders of the Board's recommendation after the completion of that review.

The company said that its Board is not modifying its recommendation with respect to the Netflix Merger Agreement.

AsiaNet News

