This Michael Klein-Backed SPAC Shot Up 15% Today What's The Connection With NASA?



The sensor will be placed aboard a dedicated satellite in low Earth orbit and is expected to launch in 2030, Infleqtion said.

Infleqtion will design and integrate the sensor's quantum core. Churchill X has scheduled a shareholder meeting for Feb. 12, 2026, to seek approval for the merger deal with Infleqtion.

Shares of special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital Corp X (CCCX) jumped more than 15% on Tuesday after its merger target, Infleqtion, announced a partnership with NASA to send the world's first quantum gravity sensor into space.

Infleqtion and CCCX signed a definitive business combination agreement last September to go public under the ticker INFQ. CCCX is backed by veteran Wall Street dealmaker Michael Klein.

Infleqtion's Tie-Up With NASA

Infleqtion and NASA will collaborate to launch a quantum gravity sensor into space as part of the Quantum Gravity Gradiometer Pathfinder (QGGPf) mission. The sensor will be placed aboard a dedicated satellite in low Earth orbit and is expected to launch in 2030. Infleqtion will design and integrate the sensor's quantum core, which uses ultracold atoms to deliver highly precise readings.

The mission is designed to demonstrate advanced technology capable of measuring subtle changes in Earth's gravitational field. These measurements can help scientists track shifts in water, ice, land, and natural resources, offering valuable insights into planetary health and long-term environmental trends. Led by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the project has secured more than $20 million in funding.

What's The Latest On The Business Combination?

Last month, Infleqtion said that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) declared its joint registration statement with Churchill Capital Corp effective. Churchill X has scheduled a shareholder meeting for Feb. 12, 2026, to seek approval for the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

The transaction could generate more than $540 million in gross proceeds, including over $125 million from a private investment in public equity (PIPE).

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' a day earlier, amid 'extremely high' message volumes. CCCX was among the top trending tickers on the platform.

One user was bullish about the NASA tie-up, expecting the stock to surge to $20. It is currently trading at $12.5.

CCCX shares have declined by nearly 20% so far in 2026.

Read also:SIDU Stock Gained 5% In Pre-Market Today – What Is The Deal With Simera Sense About?

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.