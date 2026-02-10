Haryana CM Reviews Schemes, Pushes For Solarisation Of Agri Pumps

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess budget expenditure of various departments and the progress of key departmental schemes. Senior administrative officials of the concerned departments were present.

Push for Renewable Energy

Solar Pumps and Grid Integration

Reviewing the Energy (Power) Department's schemes, the Chief Minister directed officials to accelerate the solarisation of agricultural pumps across the state. He emphasised that the PM-KUSUM scheme must be implemented in a time-bound manner so that the maximum number of farmers can benefit from it, according to the release.

According to an official release, he stated that surplus power generated through solar pumps should be fed back into the government grid, ensuring its optimum and judicious utilisation for public welfare.

Rooftop Solar on Government Buildings

He also instructed the officials to expedite the installation of rooftop solar systems on all government buildings in the state. He directed that rooftop solar panels should also be installed at bus stands, HAFED godowns and other government-owned infrastructure.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid special emphasis on expanding renewable energy production through rooftop solar under the PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

During the meeting, officials informed that surveys of 5,000 government buildings have already been completed, and the process of installing rooftop solar panels is underway. The Chief Minister directed that Deputy Commissioners of all districts shall actively monitor and fast-track the implementation of this scheme.

Upgrading Transport Infrastructure

While reviewing the Transport Department schemes, the Chief Minister directed officials to identify bus stands that are in poor condition and ensure their timely repair and maintenance, the release said. He was informed that the bus stands at Kanina, Barwala, Tohana and Nigdhu are nearing completion, while work is in progress at Badli, Nilokheri, Bahal and other locations.

The Chief Minister further stressed the need to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the state and increase the number of electric buses to promote eco-friendly public transportation and reduce carbon emissions.

Incentivising Industries and MSMEs

Reviewing the schemes of the Industries Department, Saini directed officials to provide greater incentives to small industries and MSMEs. He emphasised the need to frame policies that encourage entrepreneurship, particularly among women and economically weaker sections of society, to promote inclusive economic growth.

Environmental Protection and Conservation

While discussing the Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department, the Chief Minister directed officials to take strict action against illegal felling of Khair trees. He instructed the department to take proactive measures to prevent deforestation, increase green cover and ensure proper marking of trees across the state. He also emphasised the need for focused conservation efforts in the Aravalli region.

Engaging with the NRI Diaspora

During the review of the Foreign Cooperation Department, the Chief Minister directed officials to establish stronger direct engagement with the NRI diaspora and extend necessary support wherever required. He added that the department is also working on programmes to teach foreign languages to students aspiring to study or work abroad.

Focus on Agriculture and Farmer Welfare

Reviewing the functioning of the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, the Chief Minister described farmers as the backbone of Haryana's economy and reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing their productivity and income. He directed that more 'Har Hith Stores' be opened and handed over to CM PACS and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to empower women and economically weaker sections by creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Promoting Pulses and Organic Farming

The Chief Minister further stated that pulse production should be encouraged in the state and directed the department to formulate a special policy to incentivise farmers cultivating pulses. He emphasised that Haryana should strive towards 'Aatmanirbharta' in pulse production in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also called for greater promotion of organic farming and directed officials to design a dedicated scheme to support and encourage farmers to adopt organic agricultural practices. (ANI)

