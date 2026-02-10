'Our Flag Means Death' Star Rhys Darby Cast In CBS Pilot 'Regency'

Actor Rhys Darby is set for a lead role in the CBS comedy pilot "Regency," reported Variety. The multi-cam comedy pilot was originally ordered back in December.

The official logline describes it as "a historical spin on the classic multi-cam family sitcom, centred around the upper-middle class Tillbrooks as they navigate life, love, and scandal in 19th Century England," reported Variety.

Meet Arthur Tillbrook

Darby will star as Arthur Tillbrook, who is described as the "head of the family home, Hartford Park. Arthur is heir to a vast cheese empire but prefers to think of himself as a 'guy's guy.' He will go to great lengths to prove his masculinity, though his privileged upbringing reveals itself every time," as quoted by Variety.

Darby's Extensive Comedy Background

Should "Regency" go forward, it would be the second period comedy series that Darby has starred in in recent years. He previously starred in the HBO Max series 'Our Flag Means Death,' in which he played a fictionalised version of the real 18th century pirate Stede Bonnet. The show aired for two seasons till now Darby is best known for playing band manager/consulate employee Murray in the HBO comedy "Flight of the Conchords," while he has also been in shows like "Wrecked," "The X-Files," and "Fresh Off the Boat." In film, he is known for his appearances in the mockumentary "What We Do in the Shadows" and in features such as the rebooted "Jumanji" franchise, "Guns Akimbo," and "Yes Man."

CBS Pilot Details

Tara Hernandez is the writer and executive producer behind "Regency."

The series is currently one of just two pilots that CBS has in contention for next season. The other is the vampire comedy 'Eternally Yours,' which hails from 'Ghosts' co-showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman. (ANI)

