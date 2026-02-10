Google Parent Alphabet Expands Bond Sale, Debt Raise Exceeds $30 Billion: Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) is reportedly increasing its debt sale once again as the Google-owner closes in on a global bond issuance of more than $30 billion.

According to a report from CNBC that cited two people familiar with the matter, Alphabet on Tuesday went to the European market to raise about $11 billion in sterling and Swiss francs.

The new raise is higher than the $20 billion the company raised on Monday.

According to the report that cited one of the sources, investors are showing increasing demand for such issuances from tech giants at the centre of the artificial intelligence boom.

Meanwhile, shares of GOOG were down about 1.78% at the time of writing.

