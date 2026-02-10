Nancy Guthrie Case: How Events Unfolded On January 31 And February 1
5:32 p.m. - Nancy Guthrie traveled by Uber to the home of her daughter, Annie, for dinner, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said. Investigators later located and interviewed the Uber driver.
9:48 p.m. - Guthrie was dropped back at her home by family members. Surveillance data shows her garage door opened at approximately 9:48 p.m.
9:50 p.m. - The garage door closed two minutes later. This marks the last confirmed time Guthrie was seen.Sunday, February 1
Early morning hours - Investigators believe Guthrie was abducted in her sleep.
1:47 a.m. - The doorbell camera at Guthrie's home disconnected, according to the sheriff's department.
2:12 a.m. - Camera software detected a person on the property, but no video footage was retained due to the system overwriting itself. Authorities said multiple cameras at the home are under forensic review.
2:28 a.m. - Guthrie's pacemaker app disconnected from her phone, a development investigators consider significant in narrowing the timeline.
Around 11 a.m. - A fellow churchgoer contacted the family after Guthrie failed to attend her regular Sunday service.
11:56 a.m. - Family members went to Guthrie's home to check on her.
12:03 p.m. - A 911 call was placed to the Pima County Sheriff's Department reporting Guthrie missing.
12:15 p.m. - Sheriff's deputies arrived at the residence, formally launching the investigation.
Authorities continue to analyze forensic and digital evidence as the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its 10th day, with state and federal agencies involved and the FBI appealing for information from the public.Also Read | 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie's final $6 mn ransom deadline passes. Is she alive?
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment