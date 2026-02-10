Nancy Guthrie Case: How Events Unfolded On January 31 And February 1

MENAFN - Live Mint) Investigators have pieced together a detailed timeline of the final hours before Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her home in Arizona's Catalina Foothills. The sequence, released by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, outlines her movements from a family dinner on January 31 through the moment she was reported missing the following day.

Saturday, January 31

5:32 p.m. - Nancy Guthrie traveled by Uber to the home of her daughter, Annie, for dinner, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said. Investigators later located and interviewed the Uber driver.

9:48 p.m. - Guthrie was dropped back at her home by family members. Surveillance data shows her garage door opened at approximately 9:48 p.m.

9:50 p.m. - The garage door closed two minutes later. This marks the last confirmed time Guthrie was seen.

Sunday, February 1

Early morning hours - Investigators believe Guthrie was abducted in her sleep.

1:47 a.m. - The doorbell camera at Guthrie's home disconnected, according to the sheriff's department.

2:12 a.m. - Camera software detected a person on the property, but no video footage was retained due to the system overwriting itself. Authorities said multiple cameras at the home are under forensic review.

2:28 a.m. - Guthrie's pacemaker app disconnected from her phone, a development investigators consider significant in narrowing the timeline.

Around 11 a.m. - A fellow churchgoer contacted the family after Guthrie failed to attend her regular Sunday service.

11:56 a.m. - Family members went to Guthrie's home to check on her.

12:03 p.m. - A 911 call was placed to the Pima County Sheriff's Department reporting Guthrie missing.

12:15 p.m. - Sheriff's deputies arrived at the residence, formally launching the investigation.

Authorities continue to analyze forensic and digital evidence as the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its 10th day, with state and federal agencies involved and the FBI appealing for information from the public.

| 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie's final $6 mn ransom deadline passes. Is she alive?