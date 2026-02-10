(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Ripple has expanded its custody platform to include staking capabilities alongside enhanced compliance and reporting tools. The update allows institutional clients to stake supported digital assets while keeping them within a controlled custody environment. According to the company, the platform emphasizes governance controls, audit support, and risk management features designed to meet institutional and regulatory expectations. Custody Services Move Beyond Asset Storage Institutional custody is evolving beyond basic safekeeping. Financial firms increasingly expect custody providers to support on-chain participation while maintaining strict controls over asset movement. Ripple's custody platform includes:

Segregated asset storage

Role-based access and approvals Policy-driven transaction controls These features mirror operational standards used in traditional financial custody services and are intended to reduce operational and compliance risk. Regulated Staking Gains Institutional Traction Staking has become an important yield mechanism for proof-of-stake networks, but regulatory uncertainty has limited institutional participation. Ripple Boosts Custody Offering With Staking and Compliance Tools by embedding compliance processes directly into staking workflows. This structure provides clearer visibility into staking rewards, lock-up terms, and asset flows. Regulatory guidance around staking continues to evolve, particularly in the United States, where oversight from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission shapes institutional activity. Security and Technology Framework Ripple's custody platform is built on enterprise-grade infrastructure designed to meet institutional security requirements. The system focuses on key protection, transaction oversight, and reporting transparency.

Component Purpose Key Management Protects private keys Policy Engine Enforces compliance rules Staking Module Manages staking operations Reporting Tools Supports audits and reviews

These controls align with principles outlined by global financial bodies such as the Financial Stability Board.

Ripple Boosts Custody Offering With Staking and Compliance Tools at a time when regulators are placing greater emphasis on custody transparency and asset protection. By prioritizing compliance tooling, Ripple positions its custody services closer to regulated financial infrastructure rather than speculative crypto platforms.

For institutions, this approach reduces barriers to entry. For regulators, it improves oversight and reporting consistency.

Ripple Boosts Custody Offering With Staking and Compliance Tools as the digital asset market continues to mature toward regulated, institution-ready infrastructure. The expansion highlights a growing industry trend: custody platforms are expected to combine security, staking access, and compliance within a single operational framework.

What did Ripple add to its custody platform?

Integrated staking features and enhanced compliance and reporting tools.

Who is the custody expansion designed for?

Institutional and enterprise clients.

Does compliant staking eliminate risk?

No, market and protocol risks remain, but operational risk is reduced.

Why is compliant custody increasingly important?

Regulatory scrutiny of digital asset services continues to increase.

How does this affect institutional adoption?

It supports participation by aligning crypto custody with regulatory expectations.

Is this update relevant to retail users?

No, the focus is on institutional infrastructure.