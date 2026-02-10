Will Donroe Doctrine Really Cut China's Western Hemisphere Clout?

MENAFN - Asia Times) The section of the Trump administration's new National Security Strategy that should most give China pause isn't the one on Asia. It's the Western Hemisphere section, the one proclaiming what commentators are calling the“Donroe Doctrine.” American farmers and ranchers might also find that section interesting.

The Asia section seeks changes in the US-China relationship, but China has heard many of these goals before. Others seem unrealistic, like the declaration that“Trade with China should be balanced.” And it's no surprise that the US wants to be less dependent on China; the Chinese are working hard to be less dependent on us.

The Western Hemisphere section, by contrast, doesn't mention China by name but promises something new and threatening.

Here's how that threat is described in the Western Hemisphere section's first paragraph:“We will deny non-Hemispheric competitors the ability to position forces or other threatening capabilities, or to own or control strategically vital assets, in our Hemisphere.”

And here's how it's described in the section's final paragraph:“We should make every effort to push out foreign companies that build infrastructure in the region.”

According to the Wall Street Journal,“China has invested close to $300 billion in infrastructure projects across Latin America.”