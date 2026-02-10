China's US Treasurys Exit Could Limit Japan's Military Spending

MENAFN - Asia Times) According to recent media reports, China has instructed state-owned banks to reduce their holdings of US Treasuries further, thereby accelerating a long-standing diversification of its foreign exchange reserves. US Treasury data indicate that China's holdings have declined from more than $1.3 trillion in the early 2010s to approximately $680-to-$780 billion by the end of 2025.

This reduction represents more than a routine portfolio adjustment; it reflects a structural recalibration of financial exposure with significant geopolitical implications. As China diminishes its role as a major purchaser of US sovereign debt, important questions arise regarding how Washington will finance its expanding fiscal deficits.

The United States may increasingly depend on alternative large-scale buyers, more active participation by the Federal Reserve, or greater absorption of US debt by allied economies in Europe and Asia. However, several European economies appear reluctant to expand their exposure at scale.

Consequently, the adjustment burden created by China's retrenchment is more likely to fall disproportionately on Japan.

Japan occupies a distinctive position within the US-led financial architecture. It is simultaneously a key security ally, a major reserve holder and home to institutions with the balance-sheet capacity to absorb substantial quantities of foreign sovereign debt, including the Bank of Japan and the Government Pension Investment Fund. Owing to geopolitical, strategic and alliance-related considerations, Tokyo may find it difficult to decline implicit expectations to increase its purchases of US Treasuries.

This shift, while seemingly technical and financial, carries significant macroeconomic, political, and strategic consequences for Japan. Greater Treasury absorption would exert downward pressure on the yen, complicate domestic monetary policy, and constrain fiscal space.

Over time, these pressures could affect Japan's economic stability, its monetary policy autonomy, and its long-term capacity to finance military modernization while sustaining its strategic standing in the region.

Paradoxically, a financial adjustment initiated in Beijing may indirectly limit Tokyo's ability to build the very capabilities intended to counterbalance China's regional influence.

China's retreat from US Treasuries alters the distribution of demand in the global sovereign bond market. In practical terms, the decline of one large buyer necessitates the rise of others. Among advanced economies, Japan is uniquely positioned – by virtue of its persistent current account surplus, deep financial institutions, and alliance commitments – to fill part of this vacuum.

However, large-scale Treasury accumulation requires a consistent conversion of yen into dollars. This dynamic exerts structural downward pressure on the yen. For Japan, whose economy is heavily dependent on imported energy and food, a weaker currency translates directly into imported inflation and declining real household purchasing power.

What appears as a portfolio decision in reserve management becomes, domestically, a cost-of-living issue with macroeconomic and political ramifications.