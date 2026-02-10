Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation Turning Business Ideas Into Real Opportunities And Initiatives

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), in partnership with the World Bank, established the ECPCGC to assist entrepreneurs in participating ECCB member countries in turning business ideas and potential into real opportunities and initiatives.

Since its inception in 2018, the Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECPCGC) has provided over 300 loans valued at EC$30 million to small businesses across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

Speaking on this episode of ECCB Connects, chief executive officer of the ECPCGC, Carmen Gomez-Trigg, says that these loans have contributed to the growth of medium-sized businesses, return clients, creation of jobs and an increase of dedicated micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in various institutions.

According to Gomez-Trigg, the five products the corporation offers, including the Growth Guarantee, introduced in 2025, have grown significantly. The other products are the Classic Guarantee; the Working Capital Guarantee; the Start-up Guarantee, and the Taiwan Women's Growth Guarantee.

Gomez-Trigg, in reflecting on the progress of the corporation over the past eight years, says the agency provides part of the collateral required for a business loan.

Once the entrepreneur meets certain requirements, the corporation commits up to 75.0 or 80.0 percent of the collateral for that loan. Entrepreneurs and small businesses are encouraged to approach the ECPCGC to benefit from the products and support it offers.

