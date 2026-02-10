Vegan Chocolat Expands Professional Range With Cost-Effective Confectionery Chip Solutions

MENAFN - Pressat) Vegan Chocolat has announced the launch of two new professional chocolate chip products designed to support food businesses seeking reliable performance, consistent quality, and improved cost efficiency without compromising on flavour or functionality.

The new additions - Dark Confectionery Chips and Rice-Based Cocoa Confectionery Chips - have been developed specifically for B2B customers, including wholesalers, professional kitchens, manufacturers, bakeries, and chocolatiers. Both products offer direct, one-to-one replacements for standard chocolate recipes across baking, confectionery, and dessert applications, delivering consistent, reliable performance at a competitive price point.

Built for Professional Use

Both products deliver dependable melt, set, and handling properties, making them suitable for a wide range of commercial applications including:



Baking (cookies, brownies, muffins)

Coatings and enrobing

Moulded decorations

Inclusions for ice cream, desserts, and cereal bars Foodservice and large-scale manufacturing

The Dark Confectionery Chips provide a classic, well-balanced cocoa flavour and consistent appearance, ideal for businesses wanting a familiar dark chocolate profile at a more competitive price point.

The Rice-Based Cocoa Confectionery Chips offer a dairy-free, soy-free alternative formulated using rice-based ingredients, making them particularly suitable for allergen-aware production and value-led product lines.

Both ideal for:



High-volume manufacturers

Cafés, bakeries, and caterers

Seasonal and promotional product ranges Businesses navigating rising ingredient costs

Pricing & Availability

Both products are available in trade-friendly bulk pack sizes with volume-based pricing.

- Dark Confectionery Chips prices start from: £12.41 per 1kg / £85.89 per 7.5 kg

- Rice Based Cocoa Confectionery Chips prices start from: £12.30 per 1kg / £84.78 per 7.5 kg

Available now for immediate order online, with fast delivery (free mainland UK delivery).