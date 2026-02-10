MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)“Ghooskhor Pandat” will be renamed, the filmmakers told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday following the controversy over its title that was alleged by many to be casteist. Neeraj Pandey's Manoj Bajpayee starrer joins a long list of Hindi films that changed their titles, removed or muted words from their songs after facing heat from varied sections.

Here are some major films that did so:

–“Padmavati” to“Padmaavat”: From his sets being vandalised to being burnt and later threats of the film being barred from its theatrical release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali faced all kinds of trouble while making his 2018 movie, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Sahid Kapoor.

The BJP and the Karni Sena claimed the movie depicts queen Padmavati in bad light. Protests mounted despite assurances from Bhansali, who also faced objection from Muslim groups for misrepresenting Allauddin Khilji. The censor board, which had already cleared the movie, reviewed it once again and suggested a title change from“Padmavati” to“Padmaavat”. Both Bhansali and Padukone faced death threats.

–“Billu Barber” to“Billu”: Produced by Shah Rukh Khan and starring Irrfan as a barber, the 2009 film faced issue for using the word 'barber' in its title, which many deemed was casteist. The film was directed by Priyadarshan Hairdressers' Associations of Mumbai objected to the title, prompting Shah Rukh to change the title. The superstar, who also did a cameo in the movie, invited the association members for the premiere of the movie. The late Irrfan plays a village barber whose childhood friend is now a superstar and shooting near his village.