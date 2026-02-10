Lives Reduced To Numbers: Shias And State Indifference

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Pakistan was imagined as a homeland for Muslims of South Asia, a place where they could feel secure and have a political voice after years of colonial rule.

But from early on, the country struggled with a basic question about belonging.

Almost 80 years later, that question still hangs over the country, akin to what an erstwhile top general once called the“unfinished business” of Partition.

Who counts as a Muslim? Whose interpretation holds weight? And whose lives are considered worth protecting?

These debates continue to shape the state.

It is within this unresolved space that the situation of Shias in Pakistan must be understood.

Their persecution follows a clear pattern. It grows out of deep structures and rigid ideas, and it continues because the state repeatedly chooses silence and inaction.

To grasp this reality, James C. Scott's book Seeing Like a State offers a powerful theoretical entry point.

Scott argues that modern states simplify complex social worlds in order to govern them, elevating those groups that fit neatly into official visions of order while marginalizing those that complicate it.

Populations that do not serve the state's dominant ideological or political project are rendered expendable, treated as noise, surplus, or, in Scott's words,“weeds”.

Shias of“Mamlakat-e-Khudadad” increasingly inhabit this expendable category.

They exist within the state's borders but outside its moral importance.

Before Scott's framework becomes fully legible, however, Pakistan's political logic must be situated within broader philosophical debates on power, exclusion, and violence.

Hannah Arendt's contemplations on the banality of evil help explain how extraordinary violence becomes routinized when institutions normalize indifference.

Sectarian killings in Pakistan have become politically normal. They are handled as routine matters, reduced to paperwork, and folded into everyday governance.

Michel Foucault's concept of biopolitics further illuminates how states decide which lives are worth protecting and which can be exposed to death.

Shias in Pakistan are not explicitly sentenced to death by the state, but they are persistently abandoned to it.

Giorgio Agamben's notion of bare life sharpens this analysis: Shias are reduced to lives that can be killed without the act being recognized as a foundational political crime.

This theoretical debate becomes painfully real when we look at recent violence.

In February 2026, a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad killed 31 worshippers and injured 169 others. It was the deadliest attack in the capital since the 2008 Marriott Hotel bombing.

An attack of this scale, especially in Islamabad, the administrative and symbolic centre of the state, should have forced the country to pause and ponder. What came instead was ritual condolence.

Statements were issued, investigations were announced, and then life went back to normal.

With no real reforms, sectarian ideas stayed in place.

The capital bled, the state moved on, and the attack became just another part of a long and bloody pattern.

In 2025, Pakistan witnessed a renewed wave of militant violence, with Shias once again disproportionately targeted. Attacks in Parachinar, Quetta, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa collectively killed well over a hundred Shias that year, according to human rights monitors and security reports.

In 2026, before the year had even fully unfolded, sectarian attacks in Quetta, Parachinar, and Islamabad had already added dozens more to the death toll.

These numbers are consistent with a legacy stretching back decades.