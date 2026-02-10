Kashmir Revives Minimalism

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) All of a sudden, Kashmir's culture of minimalism is becoming a new talking point among writers, thinkers, and community leaders.

Those initiating these discussions are pointing back to old ways of living to restore balance in society. They see minimalism as a counter to the rush toward material gain, the constant chase for possessions, and the pressure to show more than needed.

In old Kashmir, people lived with care and caution. The community valued collective well-being over personal gain. Those who boasted about wealth or displayed possessions often found themselves apart, treated as outsiders. Work, whether weaving, farming, or cooking, held meaning beyond individual reward. Happiness came from shared effort, mindful living, and connections nurtured over time.

Simplicity was a rule sparked by Sufi ideas that influenced towns and villages. Homes carried only what people required, and daily work flowed with awareness of others and the land.

Winters stretched long, roads froze, and the valley's isolation demanded careful planning. Minimalism allowed people to live within limits, conserve energy, and maintain harmony while enjoying life fully.

Over time, material trends reached the valley, and old ways began to fade. Imitation of wealth, display of possessions, and the desire to impress changed homes and routines. Stress grew, tensions arose, and relationships suffered.