MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Maharashtra BJP minister Nitesh Rane on Tuesday slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, claiming actor Salman Khan was“more Hindu” than him, amid a row over the superstar's presence at an RSS event in Mumbai.

Khan was among a host of Bollywood celebrities who took part in the event where Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat delivered a speech. The programme at Nehru Centre over the last weekend was organised as part of the RSS' centenary celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, a close aide of Thackeray, had taken potshots at the popular actor for attending the RSS event.

Responding to a journalist's question on Tuesday, BJP minister Rane praised Khan and hit out at Thackeray, his political bete noire.

“Salman Khan is more Hindu than Uddhav Thackeray. It needs to be checked whether Uddhav Thackeray is actually Hindu or not. Salman Khan at least had the courage to attend the RSS chief's programme. Will Uddhav Thackeray ever show the courage to stand before (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi or even refer to his own father Balasaheb Thackeray as 'Hinduhhriday Samrat'?” he asked.