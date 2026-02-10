Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Salman Khan 'More Hindu&#8217 Than Uddhav Thackeray: BJP Minister Rane

Salman Khan 'More Hindu&#8217 Than Uddhav Thackeray: BJP Minister Rane


2026-02-10 03:16:35
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mumbai- Maharashtra BJP minister Nitesh Rane on Tuesday slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, claiming actor Salman Khan was“more Hindu” than him, amid a row over the superstar's presence at an RSS event in Mumbai.

Khan was among a host of Bollywood celebrities who took part in the event where Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat delivered a speech. The programme at Nehru Centre over the last weekend was organised as part of the RSS' centenary celebrations.


ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, a close aide of Thackeray, had taken potshots at the popular actor for attending the RSS event.

Responding to a journalist's question on Tuesday, BJP minister Rane praised Khan and hit out at Thackeray, his political bete noire.

“Salman Khan is more Hindu than Uddhav Thackeray. It needs to be checked whether Uddhav Thackeray is actually Hindu or not. Salman Khan at least had the courage to attend the RSS chief's programme. Will Uddhav Thackeray ever show the courage to stand before (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi or even refer to his own father Balasaheb Thackeray as 'Hinduhhriday Samrat'?” he asked.

MENAFN10022026000215011059ID1110723470



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search