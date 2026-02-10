J & K Assembly Budget Discussion Concludes

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly today concluded the discussion on Budget 2026-27 with Legislators deliberating on various developmental priorities besides sector specific issues.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma remarked that the Budget 2026-27 outlines the government's one-year roadmap and should provide relief to the people. He emphasized that the government should address the Opposition's queries.

He raised issues related to employment, regularization of daily wagers and rehabilitation of terror victim families. He also demanded job policy for unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Initiating the debate on the concluding day of the budget discussion, MLA Dr Ahmad Shah Veeri, while speaking in support of the Budget, said that the budgetary allocations reflect the government's collective responsibility towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated that the Budget presented is clearly guided by the responsibility rather than populism, adding that in the present circumstances, emphasis on capital investment is both timely and significant.

Dr. Veeri said that the Budget has been preceded by wider consultations with all stakeholders to ensure inclusivity and balanced development across J&K.

Legislator Saif-ud-din Bhat said that the Budget has addressed all key aspects and will prove beneficial for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He noted that Kashmir is endowed with abundant natural resources and emphasized the need for their sustainable utilisation.

Raising constituency specific concerns, he highlighted gaps in various sectors and demanded upgradation of health, education and other basic infrastructure to improve service delivery.

Speaking during the discussion, MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania noted that diverse opinions had emerged on the Budget presented in the House. He added that the government should have taken more concrete steps towards employment generation.

Joining the debate, Legislator Sajad Gani Lone said that the Budget could have placed greater emphasis on employment generation and expressed concern over the increasing reliance on outsourcing of jobs. He said that Budget should help create more positive economic ambience conducive to attract investment and generating sustainable employment opportunities.

In his address, MLA Mian Mehar Ali said that while the Budget contains many positive measures, it must ensure equitable development between rural and urban areas. He also emphasized the need to open tourist destinations, saying this would help local people generate livelihood opportunities and boost the regional economy.

Speaking in favour of the Budget, Legislator Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed Pardesi said that people are witnessing positive changes in their lives, reflecting progress in growth and development.

MLA Pawan Kumar Gupta, while joining the budget debate, said that the real test of governance lies in the outcomes of government actions and directions and how effectively public promises are translated into tangible results on the ground.

Speaking during the discussion, Legislator Irfan Hafiz Lone said that the Budget is guided by a commitment to work for welfare of the people and is anchored in a pledge to continue striving for their interests within the available resources.

He highlighted the long pending demands of Anganwadi workers, vocational teachers, Rehbar-e-Janglat and casual labourers. He said these issues deserve focused attention and urged the government to accord top priority to health and education sectors.

Referring to the Chief Minister's budget speech, he said that the remarks on casual labourers were optimistic and offered a renewed sense of hope.

Speaking during the discussion, MLA Irshad Rasool Kar called for strengthening of embankments around Wular Lake and dredging to address the flood related concerns in his constituency.

He said that significant improvement has taken place over the last year, bringing relief to the people. He also thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning various development projects in his constituency.

Legislator Mushtaq Guroo said that the Budget has addressed all sections of society and taken care of a wide range of issues. He described the Budget as people friendly, adding that the interests of the poorest sections have been adequately safeguarded.

Speaking during the discussion, MLA Randhir Singh appreciated the pre-budget meetings saying that all MLAs were taken on board, reflecting a consultative approach in budget formulation.

He also raised various constituency specific issues on various sectors.

Joining the debate, Legislator Javaid Riyaz Bedar appreciated improvement in the surface connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar.