Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tough Action Against Profiteering During Ramzan: Div Com

Tough Action Against Profiteering During Ramzan: Div Com


2026-02-10 03:16:35
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg on Tuesday warned of strict action against traders indulging in illegal profiteering during the holy month of Ramazan and directed the Food Safety Department to intensify inspection drives across all districts of the Kashmir division.

Reviewing arrangements for Ramazan, Garg chaired a high-level meeting attended by senior officials of various departments and Imams of prominent mosques. The meeting focused on ensuring smooth observance of the fasting month, which is expected to begin on February 17 or 18, subject to the sighting of the crescent.


Stressing the need for coordinated efforts, the Divisional Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners to personally oversee arrangements in their respective districts and ensure public convenience throughout the holy month.

To ensure availability of safe and quality food items, Garg instructed the Food Safety Department to carry out regular and intensive market inspections and take strict action against those found indulging in overpricing, hoarding or sale of substandard food items.

The Chief Engineer, KPDCL, was directed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, particularly during peak Sehri and Iftari hours across the division.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation was asked to undertake regular sanitation drives around mosques and shrines. Meanwhile, the General Manager, SRTC, was directed to augment public transport services, especially in and around the Hazratbal area during evening hours and Taraweeh prayers.

Kashmir Observer

