Traffic Woes To Be Addressed Through Flyovers, Road Expansion: J&K Govt


2026-02-10 03:16:34
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The government on Tuesday said traffic congestion in Kashmir will be addressed through road expansion and construction of flyovers, while ruling out any proposal for setting up central bus or truck terminals in Srinagar or other major towns.

Responding to a query posed by MLA Javaid Riyaz, Minister I/C Transport informed the House that there is no plan at present to establish central inter district passenger bus terminals or truck terminals in urban areas of the Valley.


The Minister said the focus is on creating a smooth and hassle-free road network to manage rising vehicular load.“The Public Works Department is executing a long term plan that includes construction of flyovers, widening of roads and upgradation of state and district highways across the Union Territory,” he said.

Kashmir Observer

