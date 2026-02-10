Traffic Woes To Be Addressed Through Flyovers, Road Expansion: J&K Govt
Responding to a query posed by MLA Javaid Riyaz, Minister I/C Transport informed the House that there is no plan at present to establish central inter district passenger bus terminals or truck terminals in urban areas of the Valley.
The Minister said the focus is on creating a smooth and hassle-free road network to manage rising vehicular load.“The Public Works Department is executing a long term plan that includes construction of flyovers, widening of roads and upgradation of state and district highways across the Union Territory,” he said.
