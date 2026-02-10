J&K Rules Out Dry Status After Liquor Boom

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that there is no proposal under consideration to declare the Union Territory a dry region, warning that prohibition could lead to smuggling, illegal distillation, strengthening of liquor mafias and serious public health risks.

In a written reply to a question tabled by MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia, the government said banning liquor could also adversely impact tourism, hospitality, transport and manufacturing sectors, besides affecting the livelihoods of thousands of people associated with the liquor trade.

As per the reply, liquor sales have generated more than ₹3,450 crore in revenue during the last three financial years, making it a significant contributor to the Union Territory's revenues.

Jammu Division Leads Revenue Generation

Jammu district emerged as the highest revenue-generating district in the UT. In 2022–23, the district had 140 wine shops and 84 bars, generating ₹51,262.41 lakh. The number increased to 151 wine shops and 93 bars in 2023–24, with revenue of ₹50,826.31 lakh. In 2024–25, Jammu had 153 wine shops and 97 bars, generating ₹52,292.83 lakh.

Kathua recorded ₹12,367.06 lakh in 2022–23 with 28 wine shops and 33 bars. Revenue stood at ₹12,217.17 lakh in 2023–24 from 33 wine shops and 36 bars, and rose to ₹12,694.98 lakh in 2024–25 with 31 wine shops and 37 bars.

Samba showed steady growth, generating ₹8,229.14 lakh in 2022–23, ₹9,825.74 lakh in 2023–24 and ₹10,299.42 lakh in 2024–25, with wine shops increasing from 14 to 19 over the three years.

In Udhampur, revenue rose from ₹10,777.00 lakh in 2022–23 to ₹12,410.00 lakh in 2023–24 and ₹12,987.50 lakh in 2024–25, supported by 26–28 wine shops and 22–25 bars.