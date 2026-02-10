MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday rejected claims that the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme was a“debt trap”, calling the Union Territory's securing of Rs 3,000 crore under the programme a major achievement.

Replying during the Budget discussion in the Assembly, Abdullah said criticism of the scheme reflected a poor understanding of its provisions and long-term financial implications.

Referring to remarks made by some legislators, the chief minister said SASCI was being wrongly projected as corporate debt linked to private companies. He said it was important to understand that Jammu and Kashmir would receive an interest-free loan for a period of 50 years under the scheme.

Abdullah dismissed concerns that the Union Territory was being pushed into a debt crisis, stating that the government had carried out its own financial assessment before availing the funds.

He said that even if the Rs 3,000 crore loan amount was viewed in terms of future value, it would be equivalent to less than Rs 100 crore after 50 years. He questioned whether accepting such assistance could be termed irresponsible.

Responding to concerns raised by Congress MLA Tariq Hameed Karra, Abdullah said several other states had availed substantial funds under the same scheme since its launch in 2020–21.

Citing data, he said Punjab had taken Rs 296 crore in the first year, followed by Rs 223 crore, Rs 800 crore, and Rs 2,070 crore in subsequent years. Himachal Pradesh, he said, had availed Rs 91 crore in the first year, Rs 135 crore the next year, followed by Rs 1,270 crore and Rs 1,500 crore.

Taking a dig at critics, Abdullah said that if other states were drawing large sums under the scheme, securing Rs 3,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir should be seen as a significant achievement for the people.

However, members of the Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party expressed apprehensions over the scheme, terming it a potential debt trap.

PDP MLA Wahid-ur-Rehman Para questioned the implementation of SASCI in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded the formation of a House committee to examine its long-term impact. Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Para suggested that Congress MLA Karra be made chairman of such a committee.

Congress MLA Karra said there were constraints and apprehensions related to the scheme and cautioned against accepting funds without thorough scrutiny, warning that unexamined borrowing could lead to long-term financial risks.

