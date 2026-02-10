NYC Slip And Fall Attorney Releases Latest Blog After Recent Snowstorm Injury Surge
NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a dramatic spike in slip and fall injuries from last week's snowstorm, prominent NYC personal injury attorney Steven Louros has released a comprehensive public safety guide identifying the most dangerous hazards across New York City's five boroughs.
Please review the source on the Law Office of Steven Louros blog: Common Causes of Slip and Fall Accidents in NYC
"After 40+ years and $500 million recovered for injured New Yorkers, we've seen the same preventable hazards cause devastating injuries repeatedly," explains Louros. "This free educational resource could save thousands from becoming our next clients."
9 Hidden Dangers Revealed
The guide exposes overlooked hazards including:
- Wet subway station floors after rain Uneven sidewalks from tree root damage Poor lighting in apartment stairwells Loose floor mats in retail stores And 5 more dangers lurking throughout NYC
What makes this different: The guide doesn't just identify hazards-it explains exactly what property owners are legally required to do, when they're liable, and what evidence victims need to preserve.
Timely Following Winter Storm
"We've already handled dozens of snow and ice injury cases from last week's storm," notes Louros. "Property owners have specific timeframes to clear sidewalks. Many don't know they're liable when they fail."
The resource details property owner snow removal obligations, documentation requirements, and why "falling isn't enough" to win a legal case in New York.
Breaking Language Barriers
The guide is being translated into Chinese, Korean, and Spanish-addressing a critical gap in safety information for NYC's immigrant communities.
"Language barriers shouldn't prevent anyone from understanding dangers or their legal rights," states Jennifer Park, Korean paralegal at the firm.
Expert Background
The Law Office of Steven Louros has recovered over $500 million for injury victims across 40+ years, representing clients throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, Staten Island, and Long Island.
