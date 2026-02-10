403
Rockpoint Gas Storage Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:10 AM EST - Rockpoint Gas Storage Inc.: Announced its results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025. All financial figures are presented in United States dollars unless otherwise noted. Net earnings for the quarter increased to $88 million, up 52% year-over-year, and totaled $240 million for the last twelve months, representing a 7% increase from the prior period ending at December 31, 2024. Rockpoint Gas Storage Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $29.61.
