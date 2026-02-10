403
Zenatech, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:58 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc.: Announced its integration of drone-based workflows into land surveying services for national homebuilders, providing improved speed, precision and reliability to facilitate permits. The company plans to expand its builder services through DaaS operations enablement via the specialized skills of one of its recently acquired land surveying firms, Cardinal Civil Resources, which offers a strong history of serving major U.S. homebuilders to expand the company's access into the homebuilding sector. ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading down 7 cents at $3.05.
