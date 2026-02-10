403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Stocks Edge Higher
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Toronto opened slightly higher on Tuesday, supported by technology stocks, while investors awaited key U.S. economic data due later this week, which is expected to give insights into the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.
The TSX kept on their winning track, gaining 245.72 points to 33,147.81.
The Canadian dollar climbed 0.13 cents to 73.87 cents U.S.
Bank of Montreal named Catherine Blaesing and Jerome Doucet as co-heads of global corporate banking within the capital markets team.
BMO shares started Tuesday up 69 cents to $196.98.
Silvercorp Metals reported results after the bell on Monday, with third-quarter adjusted profit more than doubling from a year earlier. Silvercorp doffed a dime to $14.53.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dished off 3.16 points to 1,034.45.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were to kick off Tuesday, with information technology up 1.4%, telecoms better by 0.7%, and industrials ahead 0.6%.
The five laggards were weighed most by energy, dipping 0.8%, while gold and utilities each shed 0.2%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks moved higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting another all-time high.
The 30-stock index gained 245.72 points, to 50,381.59, as financial stocks such as Goldman Sachs and American Express continued their winning streaks.
The S&P 500 index gained 7.22 points to 6,972.04.
The NASDAQ eased 3.37 points to 23,235.30.
The latest retail sales report showed that consumer spending in December was flat, missing the 0.4% monthly gain that economists polled by Dow Jones were expecting. The figure comes after a 0.6%
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, lowering yields to 4.15% from Monday's 4.20%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices took on nine cents to $64.45 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices erased $21.10. to $5,059.70 U.S. an
Stocks in Toronto opened slightly higher on Tuesday, supported by technology stocks, while investors awaited key U.S. economic data due later this week, which is expected to give insights into the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.
The TSX kept on their winning track, gaining 245.72 points to 33,147.81.
The Canadian dollar climbed 0.13 cents to 73.87 cents U.S.
Bank of Montreal named Catherine Blaesing and Jerome Doucet as co-heads of global corporate banking within the capital markets team.
BMO shares started Tuesday up 69 cents to $196.98.
Silvercorp Metals reported results after the bell on Monday, with third-quarter adjusted profit more than doubling from a year earlier. Silvercorp doffed a dime to $14.53.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dished off 3.16 points to 1,034.45.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were to kick off Tuesday, with information technology up 1.4%, telecoms better by 0.7%, and industrials ahead 0.6%.
The five laggards were weighed most by energy, dipping 0.8%, while gold and utilities each shed 0.2%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks moved higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting another all-time high.
The 30-stock index gained 245.72 points, to 50,381.59, as financial stocks such as Goldman Sachs and American Express continued their winning streaks.
The S&P 500 index gained 7.22 points to 6,972.04.
The NASDAQ eased 3.37 points to 23,235.30.
The latest retail sales report showed that consumer spending in December was flat, missing the 0.4% monthly gain that economists polled by Dow Jones were expecting. The figure comes after a 0.6%
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, lowering yields to 4.15% from Monday's 4.20%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices took on nine cents to $64.45 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices erased $21.10. to $5,059.70 U.S. an
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment