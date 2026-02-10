Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Puranium Energy Ltd. (UX)


2026-02-10 03:13:58
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Puranium Energy Ltd. (UX)

February 10, 2026 12:58 PM EST | Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. -Le 10 février/February 2026) - Puranium Energy Ltd. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every two (2) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 16,195,218 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on February 11, 2026. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Puranium Energy Ltd. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour chaque deux (2) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 16 195 218 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 11 février 2026. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: Le 12 février/February 2026
Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: Le 12 février/February 2026
Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: Le 12 février/February 2026
Symbol/Symbole: UX
NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 74609E 20 8
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 74609E 20 8 7
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 74609E109/CA74609E1097

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ....

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: ....

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

MENAFN10022026004218003983ID1110723412



Newsfile Corp

