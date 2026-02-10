(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)
CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Puranium Energy Ltd. (UX)
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. -Le 10 février/February 2026) - Puranium Energy Ltd. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every two (2) pre-consolidated common shares.
As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 16,195,218 common shares.
The name and symbol will not change.
Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on February 11, 2026. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.
_________________________________
Puranium Energy Ltd. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour chaque deux (2) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.
En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 16 195 218 actions ordinaires.
Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.
Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 11 février 2026. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.
| Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée:
| Le 12 février/February 2026
| Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement:
| Le 12 février/February 2026
| Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue:
| Le 12 février/February 2026
| Symbol/Symbole:
| UX
| NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:
| 74609E 20 8
| NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:
| CA 74609E 20 8 7
| Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:
| 74609E109/CA74609E1097
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ....
Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: ....
