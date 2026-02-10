Professor of Organizational Behavior and Human Resource Management, University of Toronto

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Julie McCarthy is a Full Professor of Management at the University of Toronto Scarborough and the Joseph L. Rotman School of Management. Her research examines how workplace practices and leadership behaviors influence well-being, engagement, and performance throughout employment and hiring, shaping healthier and more effective organizations. Widely published and cited in leading academic journals, Julie's work has earned numerous awards and substantial funding from prominent agencies, including SSHRC. She is a Fellow of the International Association of Applied Psychology and serves on editorial boards of top-tier management and psychology journals.

As former Vice-Principal, Research at the University of Toronto Scarborough, Julie is well-versed in leading strategic initiatives and has held numerous leadership roles, remaining actively involved in the university's strategic planning and faculty development. She currently directs Rotman's High Potential Leadership Program and also delivers tailored executive development programs designed for diverse audiences such as women leaders, healthcare professionals, lawyers, and public sector executives. Julie also partners with organizations across diverse sectors-such as Deloitte, Microsoft, TMX, RCMP, and the Canadian Department of National Defence-helping translate evidence-based research into effective leadership development, talent assessment, and performance management solutions.

An experienced international speaker, Julie has been invited to present her research and insights across several countries, including the United States, Hong Kong, Belgium, and Greece. Her expertise has also been featured in over 50 major media outlets, including Harvard Business Review, The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CBC, and Maclean's. Beyond her scholarly and professional achievements, she actively contributes to her community through board service, committee work, and mentorship.

–present Professor of Organizational Behavior and Human Resource Management, University of Toronto

2001 Western University, Ph.D.

ExperienceEducation