Rebecca J Evans

Lecturer and Researcher in Music Psychology, Auckland University of Technology

Dr Rebecca Evans (Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri, Ngati Kuri, Tangata Tiriti) is a Music Psychology Researcher and Lecturer in the Radio and Audio Media Department, DCT | Te Ara Auaha, AUT. Her research explores music, arts and creative engagement in relation to health and wellbeing outcomes, including kapa haka and other dance forms, musical practices, and music's role in developing and strengthening identity, social bonds and whanaungatanga. Dr Evans gained conjoint Music (composition) and Science (psychology) degrees from the University of Auckland, then obtained her PhD in Music Psychology at Nanterre University, Paris, France. She is a founding member of the NZ-based Society for Music Psychology Aotearoa (SyMPA).

2011 Nanterre University, France, PhD in Music Psychology

