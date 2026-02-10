Sonia S Anand

Associate Vice-President Global Health, McMaster University

Dr. Anand is Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology, and a vascular medicine specialist at Hamilton Health Sciences in Canada. She holds the Canada Research Chair in Ethnic Diversity and Cardiovascular Disease, and is the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario/Michael G DeGroote Chair in Population Health Research. Dr. Anand is a senior scientist at the Population Health Research Institute. Her present research focuses on the environmental and genetic determinants of vascular disease in populations of varying ancestral origin, and women and cardiovascular disease.

2002 McMaster University, Medicine, Epidemiology, Global Health

