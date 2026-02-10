Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Aims To Enhance Food Safety Through Collaboration With Azerbaijan

2026-02-10 03:12:32

A new state institution dedicated to food safety is being established in Uzbekistan, which will draw extensively from the experience of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (FSAA), Azernews reports.

AzerNews

