Labubu Toy Sales Grew This Year

Chinese toy giant Pop Mart has announced record sales of its flagship character, Labuba, AzerNEWS reports.

Last year, sales of products under this brand exceeded 100 million units.

At the annual shareholders' meeting, the company's founder, Wang Ning, shared key operational results that confirmed the group's dominant position in the global toy market.

During the reporting period, the total sales volume across all product lines under the brand's various intellectual properties exceeded 400 million units. The number of registered members in the Pop Mart loyalty program worldwide reached 100 million, and the company employs 10,000 people.

The brand is now represented in more than 100 countries and regions, and its infrastructure includes a network of 700 retail stores and six major production and logistics centers.

According to management, Pop Mart's activities have a significant impact on related sectors of the economy, supporting more than 200,000 jobs in global supply chains and associated industries.

Remarkably, Labuba's market capitalization has even surpassed that of the Russian energy giant Gazprom, making waves across the industry.

Pop Mart collaborates with well-known artists and designers worldwide to create limited-edition toy collections, which sometimes spark real collector frenzy. Some Labuba figures are resold on secondary markets at prices several times higher than their original retail value, turning them not just into toys but into collectible investment items.