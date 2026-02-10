Russians Strike Zaporizhzhia, Damaging Kindergarten
“The enemy struck Zaporizhzhia. The blast wave damaged a kindergarten – windows were blown out, and premises on the kindergarten territory were damaged,” he wrote.
It is noted that no one was injured, as the children and teachers were in shelters.
Nearby high-rise buildings were also damaged.Read also: Russian strikes leave Lozova community in Kharkiv region without power
Earlier, explosions were reported in Zaporizhzhia about an hour ago. An air raid alert has been declared.
