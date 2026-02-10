Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Strike Zaporizhzhia, Damaging Kindergarten

Russians Strike Zaporizhzhia, Damaging Kindergarten


2026-02-10 03:12:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy struck Zaporizhzhia. The blast wave damaged a kindergarten – windows were blown out, and premises on the kindergarten territory were damaged,” he wrote.

It is noted that no one was injured, as the children and teachers were in shelters.

Nearby high-rise buildings were also damaged.

Read also: Russian strikes leave Lozova community in Kharkiv region without power

Earlier, explosions were reported in Zaporizhzhia about an hour ago. An air raid alert has been declared.

MENAFN10022026000193011044ID1110723347



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search