Russians Strike Zaporizhzhia, Damaging Kindergarten

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy struck Zaporizhzhia. The blast wave damaged a kindergarten – windows were blown out, and premises on the kindergarten territory were damaged,” he wrote.

It is noted that no one was injured, as the children and teachers were in shelters.

Nearby high-rise buildings were also damaged.

Russian strikes leave Lozova community in Kharkiv region without power

Earlier, explosions were reported in Zaporizhzhia about an hour ago. An air raid alert has been declared.