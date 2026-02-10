War Update: Defense Forces Repel 13 Attacks In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 10.

The enemy launched artillery strikes from Russian territory on populated areas, including Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region; Kharkivka, Rohizne, Budky, Kucherivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Zarichne, and Tovstodubove in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sector, the Russians carried out five air strikes, dropping 14 guided bombs and firing 33 times on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian units.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops attacked twice in the areas of Vovchansk and Prylipka, with one battle still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one Russian attack toward Stavky.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Russians carried out one offensive operation toward Ozerne.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian invaders carried out six offensive operations near Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and toward Novopavlivka; one attack is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops made 17 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and toward Novyi Donbas and Hryshyne. Defense Forces are holding back the offensive and have already repelled 13 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the aggressor launched an attack toward Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks in the areas of Dobropillia, Huliaipole, and Luhivske. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Hirke and Verkhnia Tersa. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske sectors, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations but launched an air strike on Kozatske.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other sectors.

As reported by Ukrinform, several small groups of Russian invaders crossed the frozen Siverskyi Donets River and infiltrated Zakitne.