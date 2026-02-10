Dutch FM: Pressure On Russia Is Key To Forcing Putin Into Serious Negotiations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in an interview with Ukrinform

“The EU has imposed sanctions against Russia and those who facilitate this war on a never before seen scale. We know this is hurting Russia's economy, and that it has isolated Russia on the international stage. At the same time, we have to be realistic that it has not put enough sand in Russia's war machine to force an end to their aggression. Ultimately, in addition to our efforts as EU, pressure from the United States on Russia and its partners will be instrumental to really force Putin into serious negotiations and an end to this illegal war,” he stated.

He stressed that Russia is using the severe winter cold as a weapon, attacking energy infrastructure and leaving millions of people without gas, water, and electricity.

According to him, the Netherlands is providing support by financing urgent repairs to energy infrastructure, purchasing gas abroad, and training energy personnel.

“We also provide urgently needed materials such as generators, transformers and cables from Dutch companies. For 2026 it is 133 million euros for energy support,” he noted.

He also noted that European countries have already done a lot: they have imposed unprecedented sanctions against Russia, supplied high-quality weapons and military equipment, including F-16s, Patriot missile systems, and Leopard tanks, and provided financial assistance and support for urgent repairs to critical infrastructure.

“But Russia still wages it war, even intensifies it. So we need to do more. The Netherlands is an important voice within the EU, NATO, the Coalition of the Willing, the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and the Ukraine Donor Platform to encourage all international partners to step up support. Also because this support is about European security as well,” the minister emphasized.

David van Weel stated that lasting peace must be backed up by force.

“I agree with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's remarks that for peace to be lasting, you need hard power to back it up. The Coalition of the Willing has developed plans for a Multinational Force for Ukraine in case of a ceasefire. Without going into details, the military plans include strengthening Ukraine's forces and contributing to reassurance on land, sea and in the skies,” he stated.

At the same time, van Weel emphasized that the final form of these plans will depend on an agreed peace framework that includes all necessary control mechanisms and guarantees. The Netherlands is ready to join in implementing the coalition's military plans, provided that a ceasefire is ensured and approved by the country's domestic political bodies, the minister said.

He also stressed that Ukraine must determine its own future and that pressure on Russia must be increased.

“For us, the most important thing is that Ukraine decides on its own future. Because first and foremost this is about your country, your people, your borders, and your future. Ukraine has taken a very constructive stance in the ongoing peace negotiations, but Russia so far has not shown serious willingness to come to a negotiated agreement to end the war. Increasing pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine - politically, militarily and non-militarily - remain necessary to change Putin's calculus,” the Dutch foreign minister stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Netherlands is allocating €35 million to install solar panels at Ukrainian hospitals.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands