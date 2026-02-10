There Is Broad Support For Ukraine In Dutch Parliament And Society Foreign Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"There is widespread support for Ukraine in our parliament, which I think is a good reflection of the widespread support for Ukraine in Dutch society. I believe most people are well aware that supporting Ukraine is crucial not only for the future of Ukraine, but for the future of European security and stability at large. Various polls and researches in the Netherlands have also shown this to be true for the majority of Dutch people," he said.

The minister also stressed that developments over the last few years, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have shown us how important it is to be prepared in case of emergency scenarios.

"To increase awareness and resilience, the Dutch government started a campaign to help people be prepared. This indeed includes an information booklet that points out to people what they should do in case of emergencies, where they can go, and how they can come by necessary information in case of a blackout for instance," he said.

The foreign minister added that Ukraine can continue to count on support from the Netherlands.

"I have witnessed incredible strength and determination during my visits to Ukraine, listening to stories of struggle, survival and resolve. It has inspired me, and I am sure that it inspires many people all around the world. You can continue to count on support from the Netherlands, also because we are well aware that you are defending not only your country, but our continent as well," he said.

He also expressed his deep admiration and respect for the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people.

"The way you have been standing your ground for nearly four years, fighting back and advocating support for your country has been nothing short of impressive. I also want to express my sincere condolences for the losses you suffer within families and your loved ones, and I think of the Ukrainians living under the cruel Russian regime in the temporarily occupied territories," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, the Netherlands will supply Ukraine with additional transformers and provide EUR 23 million in energy support.