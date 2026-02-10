Austria May Transfer Energy Equipment From Its Power Plants To Ukraine Shmyhal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

According to Shmyhal, Austria will consider transferring energy equipment from Austrian stations to Ukraine.

Austria has already announced the allocation of an additional EUR 3 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine. The country's total contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund is EUR 15.5 million.

Shmyhal discusses joint energy and infrastructure projects with Romanian counterpart

"We are grateful for the assistance of Austrian businesses that provided equipment for underground gas storage facilities, CHPs and gas production facilities. Any assistance is important for Ukraine to form reserves and prepare for the next heating season," Shmyhal said.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram