Ukrainian Brigades Receive Additional UAH 4.5B To Buy Drones, EW Equipment

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

"The funds are already available in the accounts in the personal dashboards on DOT-Chain Defense, so brigades can immediately place orders for the required items," the statement reads.

DOT-Chain Defense operates as a marketplace, allowing military units to independently select the strike assets and EW equipment they need.

The platform offers more than 470 equipment models from 135 manufacturers.

Over the past six months, around 350,000 units of equipment worth more than UAH 16 billion have been delivered through the DOT-Chain Defense system.

Units on the front line receive monthly funding to order the necessary equipment and receive it quickly.

Photo: 28th Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign