Whitaker: Ukraine, US Will Sign Security Guarantees Agreement 'When The Time Comes'

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said this during an online briefing with accredited journalists

"Obviously, talks continue. They're detailed, they're very productive. There's been an exchange of prisoners, 314, on each side," the diplomat said.

When asked why the agreement on security guarantees has not yet been signed, while President Volodymyr Zelensky says they are 100 percent ready, Whitaker recalled Steve Witkoff's comment that the talks have now narrowed down to one issue – territory.

"Obviously, anytime you're signing a deal or an agreement, there's a timing to that, and President Trump and President Zelensky will sign the documents as appropriate and when the time comes, in the process of getting to a peace deal," he said, noting that the sides are now closer to peace in Ukraine than ever before.

"I think we should continue to pray for peace but, at the same time, make sure that Ukraine continues to have through PURL and other initiatives all they need to defend themselves," the ambassador said.

On February 12, NATO defense ministers will meet in Brussels to discuss, among other issues, continued support for Ukraine. On the same day, a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will take place in Brussels under the co-chairmanship of the United Kingdom and Germany.