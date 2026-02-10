Ukraine, Moldova To Open New Border Crossing Point, Document Signed In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced this on Telegram.

"Today we worked with the government delegation of the Republic of Moldova led by Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu," he said.

According to Klymenko, the sides approved a document concerning the movement of people and goods across the shared border.

He specified that this concerns an amendment to the 1997 agreement on border crossing points.

"We are officially adding another border crossing point to the list of international road crossings -- with a 24/7 operating regime for passenger and cargo traffic," Klymenko said.

The minister said that the protocol creates the legal framework for opening the crossing and makes it possible to allocate the necessary funding in the state budget.

According to him, opening a new crossing point should improve logistics and ease the burden on other border crossings.

"In wartime, the border is not only about control – it is also about logistics, the economy, and supporting people," Klymenko added.

Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu is on a working visit to Kyiv February 10.

Photo: t.me/Klymenko_MVS