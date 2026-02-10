Ukrainian President, Moldovan PM Discuss Joint Projects, European Integration

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in a Telegram post.

"During the meeting with the Prime Minister of Moldova, Alexandru Munteanu, we discussed bilateral projects between our countries. Energy, railways, infrastructure – all of these need to be realized," he said.

Zelensky also thanked Moldova for its support for Ukraine and emphasized the shared vision of both countries' future in the EU.

"Thank you for supporting Ukraine and our people. We share a common vision for our future in the European Union, and Ukraine and Moldova should pursue their path to the EU together, so that everyone in our region benefits from the strengthening of our peoples and of Europe as a whole," he said.

Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu is on a working visit to Kyiv on February 10.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine