Zelensky Says Decisions Are Being Prepared To Restructure Air Defense, Strengthen Army

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this in his nightly video addres, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Today I had a lengthy conversation with the military leadership – the Commander-in-Chief, the Chief of the General Staff, and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Many changes are now taking place in how air defense operates: in certain regions, the way teams operate is effectively being completely restructured – interceptors, mobile fire groups, the entire short-range air defense component. But this is only one element of the protection that needs to be changed. Changes will happen," Zelensky said.

According to him, the changes concern not only air defense but also oversight of frontline supply with drones, weapons, and personnel.

"People are the key issue: training, as well as the actual reinforcement of brigades," he said.

Ukrainian president, Moldovan PM discuss joint projects, European integration

Zelensky added that the Ministry of Defense and the military command are preparing relevant decisions that will strengthen Ukraine and help address existing problems.

"It is too early to make the details public now. When the decisions are fully finalized, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and our army will present the details to society," Zelensky said.

In late January, Zelensky said he was dissatisfied with the performance of air defense against enemy UAVs and promised conclusions would be drawn.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine