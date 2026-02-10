Zelensky Announces Ukraine's Participation In International Security Events

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President said this in his evening address on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“We are preparing for two systemic security events that will take place this week. The first is a defense ministers' format involving countries standing with Ukraine. New support packages for our defense will be announced,” he said.

According to Zelensky, the second format involves Ukraine's participation in the Munich Security Conference.

“It is important that Ukraine's signals are heard by Europe, heard by America, and by all our partners. I am confident they will be,” the President emphasized.

Zelensky also stressed the need to strengthen joint efforts in the areas of security, industrial development, and advanced technologies, as well as coordination with partners.

“More joint activity in the interest of security is needed. More joint production, more advanced capabilities, and, of course, more coordination. If Europeans act separately, many around the world play against Europe. Unity is needed for all of us in Europe. This is exactly what we are working on,” the President concluded.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the 62nd Munich Security Conference will take place on February 13–15, 2026.

The organizers expect around 200 government representatives from about 120 countries, including nearly 60 heads of state and government, 56 foreign ministers, more than 30 defense ministers, as well as leaders of over 40 international organizations.

Ukraine's delegation is expected to be led by President Volodymyr Zelensky.