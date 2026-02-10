Ukraine, Moldova Discuss Signing Agreement On Cross-Border Electricity Flows And Emergency Support

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal reported this on Telegram following a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Prime Minister of Moldova.

According to Shmyhal, the energy dimension of cooperation was discussed, particularly in the electricity sector.

“Ukraine is interested in cooperation between Ukrenergo and Moldelectrica. Network synchronization, strengthening mutual regulation, and signing an agreement on cross-border electricity flows and emergency support are the focus of our work,” the Energy Minister said.

MoldovaThey also discussed projects of mutual interest, including the construction of new power transmission lines and interconnectors, in particular the 330 kV Bălți–Dnistrovska HPP line.

Ukraine,to open new border crossing point, document signed in Kyiv

In addition, the sides discussed the possibility of Moldova's participation in the Vertical Gas Corridor project and the future use of Ukrainian gas storage facilities.

Coal supplies were also discussed. Ukraine is ready to supply coal for the Moldovan State District Power Plant (GRES). Ways and opportunities for such cooperation were coordinated, Shmyhal added.

He thanked Moldova for the government's decision to provide humanitarian assistance, including generators, transformers, and other equipment for repairing Ukrainian energy facilities damaged by Russian strikes.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Zelensky discussed with Moldovan Prime Minister Munteanu bilateral projects in the energy, railway, and infrastructure sectors, as well as the shared path toward the European Union.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram