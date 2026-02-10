Kharkiv Region Declares Energy Emergency After Russian Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

“The region is under constant enemy shelling. Given the difficult situation, we have decided to recognize the circumstances that have developed in the energy sector of the Kharkiv region as a regional-level emergency,” the statement says.

The authorities also initiated an appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers to include the Kharkiv region in the government's SvitloDim (“LightHome”) project.

Under the state SvitloDim program, residents of frontline areas are able to access additional financial resources to improve energy resilience and ensure the uninterrupted operation of key life-support systems in apartment buildings. The state provides assistance ranging from 100,000 to 300,000 hryvnias for homeowners' associations (OSBBs), housing and service cooperatives, and apartment building managers of any form of ownership. The funds may be used to purchase generators, batteries, inverters, and other energy equipment.

Applications can be submitted online through Diia by homeowners' associations and building managers. Applications are reviewed and approved by a commission under the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian strikes on energy infrastructure had left the Lozova community in the Kharkiv region without electricity.

Illustrative photo: DTEK