Azerbaijani-Iranian Joint State Commission Gears Up To Hold Meeting In Baku
According to him, speaking about the development of economic cooperation between the two countries, the activities of the commission on the economic, trade, and humanitarian cooperation should be highlighted.
Mustafayev also said that, within the framework of implementing the instructions of the presidents of the two countries, the execution of projects is being ensured across various sectors of the economy, particularly transport, energy, trade, infrastructure, communications, and other areas.
“Some of these projects are currently at the implementation stage, some are nearing completion, and others have already been completed and commissioned. The participation of the presidents in the Azerbaijan–Iran business forum held as part of President Masoud Pezeshkian's official visit clearly reflects the great importance both countries attach to this sphere. Cooperation in the transport and logistics sector is one of the strategic directions of Azerbaijan–Iran relations,” he added.
