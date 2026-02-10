Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Arab Parliament Visits Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

2026-02-10 03:11:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10.​ The President of the Arab Parliament, Mohamed Ahmed Al-Yammahi, arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit today, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

The delegation led by Al-Yammahi was welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by the Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Musa Gasimli, protocol officers and other officials.

Within the framework of the visit, the Arab parliament's head will hold a number of meetings with officials of Azerbaijan and exchange views on the future development of the bilateral relations.

Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
