For Some Western Circles, International Law Principles Seldom Apply - Analyst

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Signals from Paris and Bern in recent days have highlighted that some Western circles continue to apply international law selectively, Azerbaijani political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

The analyst criticized a controversial resolution passed by the French Senate and statements made by Swiss parliament member Erich Vontobel during meetings in Armenia, calling them not only diplomatically irresponsible but politically aimed against Azerbaijan's sovereignty and the international justice system.

“France's recent resolution sets a dangerous precedent by calling for the release of individuals convicted by Azerbaijani courts for serious crimes. These are not mere political figures; we are talking about people who have perpetrated ethnic cleansing in Azerbaijani territories for decades, committed violence against civilians, and faced formal war crime charges, all of which have been legally confirmed.

These individuals are not 'controversial figures'; they are war criminals under international law. They commanded illegal armed groups on Azerbaijan's sovereign territory and played a direct role in forcing hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from their homes. Azerbaijani courts have established these facts through extensive documentation, witness testimony, and evidence, issuing clear legal verdicts.

In this context, the French Senate's call for their release is nothing short of blatant hypocrisy. By doing so, Paris is effectively signaling that the rights of Azerbaijanis, the rulings of courts, and the authority of the state's justice system hold no significance. For a country that claims to be the 'cradle of human rights,' this stance is a serious blow to its credibility,” he said.

He emphasized that this move was clearly deliberate, not accidental.

“France has openly pursued a political agenda in recent years that defends Armenia's interests. The military defeat of Armenia and the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity are unacceptable in Paris. In response, France has attempted to revive the status quo through parliamentary resolutions, political statements, and diplomatic pressure, but such efforts are no longer feasible.

A similar approach is now emerging in Switzerland. Swiss parliamentarian Erich Vontobel's visit to Armenia, where he met with individuals claiming to represent a so-called 'Nagorno-Karabakh leadership,' demonstrates blatant disregard for international law. No such structure exists. According to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the UN Charter, and internationally recognized borders, Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan. There is no 'leadership,' 'state,' or 'entity' there, and there cannot be.

By engaging in this meeting, Vontobel attempted to give political legitimacy to separatism. This is dangerously irresponsible behavior for a lawmaker from a neutral country like Switzerland. Even more alarming were his statements suggesting that 'the Karabakh issue has not yet been resolved,' directly challenging Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

In reality, the Karabakh issue has been conclusively resolved both militarily and legally. Azerbaijan restored sovereignty over its territories in 2020 and 2023 within the framework of international law. Armenia has recognized this, and the world, including the UN, EU, OSCE, and other international organizations, acknowledges Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. This reality cannot be undone,” he said.

Garayev added that some European politicians are now attempting to artificially revive a separatist project that has already been defeated.

“They portray individuals convicted of war crimes by Azerbaijani courts as 'political prisoners,' attempting to mislead the international community. The fact remains: these individuals are accountable for serious crimes. If France and Switzerland truly defend human rights and the rule of law, they should prioritize the rights of war victims, the Azerbaijanis. Ignoring the demands for justice from a population expelled from its homeland, whose homes were destroyed, and whose cultural heritage was annihilated over three decades is the clearest example of double standards.

Azerbaijan does not seek special privileges from anyone. It only demands respect for international law, for court rulings, and for state sovereignty. The French Senate and the Swiss deputies must understand that Karabakh has returned. Separatism is history, and the criminals will face justice sooner or later. Political resolutions passed in European parliamentary halls cannot change this reality,” the political analyst concluded.