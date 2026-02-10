Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S.-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership To Develop Cooperation In New Areas - Official

2026-02-10 03:11:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Strategic partnership between the U.S. and Azerbaijan will develop cooperation in new areas, Amy Carlon, Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan, said on the sidelines of the first business mission of American companies to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"This historic visit of 30 leading U.S. companies represents a milestone in the U.S.-Azerbaijan relationship and another step toward implementing President Trump's vision for sustainable peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus.

Today, Vice President Vance and President Aliyev signed the Charter of Strategic Partnership between the United States and Azerbaijan. In collaboration with the companies in this delegation, our Strategic Partnership will build cooperation in key emerging sectors to benefit both our countries," she noted.

Trend News Agency

