NCHR Holds Dialogue On Upcoming Social Security Law Amendments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 10 (Petra) - The National Center for Human Rights (NCHR) organized a dialogue seminar on Tuesday titled "Upcoming Amendments to the Social Security Law," with the participation of officials, experts, and representatives of legislative and executive bodies. The event is part of the center's legal mandate to review national legislation and propose measures to align it with human rights standards.Khaldoun Nsour, vice chairman of NCHR's board of trustees, stressed the importance of participatory dialogue when discussing legislation that directly impacts citizens' economic and social rights, particularly the right to social security and protection. He emphasized that any legislative amendments must be balanced, ensuring justice, sustainability, and protection for the most vulnerable groups.Jamal Shamayleh, NCHR commissioner general, outlined the center's role in monitoring public policies related to social protection and reviewing draft laws to ensure their consistency with the Jordanian constitution and international human rights conventions ratified by the kingdom. He noted that social security systems are a cornerstone of human dignity and societal stability.The seminar included contributions from Shaman Al-Majali, assistant director general and media spokesperson of the Social Security Corporation; Senator Sharhabil Al-Madi, who discussed legislative aspects of the law and their impact on the economic and social framework; and MP Lubna Al Nomor, who presented the parliamentary perspective on the amendments. Experts Musa Al-Subihi, who offered a technical analysis of social security and insurance systems, and Azzam Smadi, who reviewed the implications of the amendments on the labor sector and employers, also participated.The discussion focused on major challenges, including the sustainability of social security funds, expanding coverage, and promoting fairness between contributors and retirees, aiming to balance financial considerations with rights obligations.The NCHR affirmed at the conclusion of the seminar its commitment to continuing specialized dialogue sessions and submitting recommendations to relevant authorities, contributing to the development of fair national legislation aligned with international standards and reinforcing citizens' right to social protection.The seminar is expected to produce practical outcomes and recommendations that will be submitted to the government and concerned bodies to support decision-making and develop legislative amendments in line with human rights standards and social protection objectives.