Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mafraq Public Works Directorate Allocates JD1.38 Million For Local Projects


2026-02-10 03:11:06
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Mafraq, Feb 10 (Petra) - Alaa Hazaymeh, director of the Mafraq Public Works Directorate, announced that the directorate's allocation from this year's provincial council budget totals JD1.38 million.
Hazaymeh explained that several projects will be implemented across various areas of the governorate under this budget. The projects include road maintenance according to set priorities, procurement of labor services, and the construction of agricultural roads in multiple locations within Mafraq.
She told Petra on Tuesday that the directorate's allocations for this year also cover other projects, including the construction and improvement of main, secondary, and rural roads; rental of equipment for the upcoming winter season; installation of public safety signs on main and rural roads; supply of construction materials for maintenance stations; and sustaining the directorate's cleaning operations.
Hazaymeh noted that several tenders have already been issued, with the remaining project tenders scheduled to be released in the near future.

MENAFN10022026000117011021ID1110723308



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search