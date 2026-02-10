Mafraq Public Works Directorate Allocates JD1.38 Million For Local Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Feb 10 (Petra) - Alaa Hazaymeh, director of the Mafraq Public Works Directorate, announced that the directorate's allocation from this year's provincial council budget totals JD1.38 million.Hazaymeh explained that several projects will be implemented across various areas of the governorate under this budget. The projects include road maintenance according to set priorities, procurement of labor services, and the construction of agricultural roads in multiple locations within Mafraq.She told Petra on Tuesday that the directorate's allocations for this year also cover other projects, including the construction and improvement of main, secondary, and rural roads; rental of equipment for the upcoming winter season; installation of public safety signs on main and rural roads; supply of construction materials for maintenance stations; and sustaining the directorate's cleaning operations.Hazaymeh noted that several tenders have already been issued, with the remaining project tenders scheduled to be released in the near future.