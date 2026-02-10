France Condemns Israeli Cabinet Decisions On West Bank Control

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 10 (Petra) - France condemned on Tuesday the decisions of the Israeli Security Cabinet regarding attempts to deepen control over the West Bank.In a statement, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said France firmly condemns the Israeli Security Cabinet's decisions aimed at expanding Israeli control over the West Bank, including Areas A and B.The statement stressed that these decisions contradict international law and pose a threat to the Oslo Accords and the Hebron Protocol, warning that these measures, along with approval of the "E1" project and the related tenders, contribute to moves toward annexing the West Bank, constituting a serious violation of the two-state solution principle, and undermining current peace efforts while fueling tensions in the region.The statement called on Israel to immediately reverse these decisions, affirming France's continued commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace in line with United Nations resolutions and the New York Declaration.